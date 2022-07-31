Padres 3, Twins 2: Suboptimal

The Twins weren’t able to take the series today in San Diego, due to a 3-2 loss in a low scoring but back and forth affair. The Padres took the Iead first, on a Jurickson Profar solo homer to right field in the third inning. The ball only traveled 340 feet, but it still (barely) got out of the field of play to make it 1-0 San Diego. The Twins would answer a couple innings later, with Luis Arraez homering off Sean Manaea to tie the ballgame at one apiece. It looked like they would add on more, but the offense wasn’t able to cash in after Tim Beckham and Gilberto Celestino both reached on singles with nobody out. In the following frame, Jose Miranda (did you know his cousin made Hamilton The Musical? Don’t think anyone’s ever mentioned that before) briefly gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a solo homer of his own. The lead wouldn’t last long at all, with Dylan Bundy finally running into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 6th. After Bundy allowed a pair of singles to start the inning, he was relieved by Emilio Pagán. After getting the first out he was asked to get, Pagán allowed a pair of singles of his own, which allowed the Padres to jump back in front 3-2. This ended up being a lead that they would not relinquish, as the Padres bullpen was able to close out the game with ease, not allowing a single Twin to reach base over the last three innings. The bad news is that the White Sox and Guardians both picked up wins today, making the AL Central race even tighter. The good news, however, is that the Twins will still go into the month of August with the division lead. August also happens to be packed with games at Target Field, 19 of them to be exact. Here’s hoping the Twins can start to get on a roll at home starting tomorrow night against Detroit!

STUDS

Luis Arraez: 1-4, solo HR in 5th

Jose Miranda: 1-4, solo HR in 6th

DUDS

Kyle Garlick: 0-4, 2K

Byron Buxton: 0-3, 2K

Carlos Correa: 0-3

Jorge Polanco: 0-3

Emilio Pagán: 2 hits, 2 runs allowed in 6th (charged to Bundy).

Thanks to everyone who joined us in the gamethread as always! Enjoy your Sunday evening, friends.