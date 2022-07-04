 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 83: Twins at White Sox

Time to bury the Sox

By Ben Beecken
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Dylan Bundy takes the bump for the Twins against the White Sox.
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox

Happy Independence Day, everyone. The Twins will do their darndest to find some consistency after an offensively-challenged weekend series win over the Orioles as they take on the still-below-.500 Chicago White Sox.

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound to take off against Johnny Cueto in a matchup of two pitchers who were once much better than they are now. And by “once”, I mean five-plus years ago for Cueto and mostly just as a prospect for Bundy. Oh well.

Here’s hoping that the Twins supply their own fireworks for the Fourth of July at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Luis Arraez - DH Tim Anderson - SS
Byron Buxton - CF Andrew Vaughn - DH
Carlos Correa - SS Luis Robert - CF
Max Kepler - RF Jose Abreu - 1B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Gavin Sheets - RF
Alex Kirilloff - LF Yoan Moncada - 3B
Jose Miranda - 1B AJ Pollock - LF
Gio Urshela - 3B Leury Garcia - 2B
Ryan Jeffers - C Seby Zavala - C
Dylan Bundy - RHP Johnny Cueto - RHP

