Game 83: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox

Happy Independence Day, everyone. The Twins will do their darndest to find some consistency after an offensively-challenged weekend series win over the Orioles as they take on the still-below-.500 Chicago White Sox.

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound to take off against Johnny Cueto in a matchup of two pitchers who were once much better than they are now. And by “once”, I mean five-plus years ago for Cueto and mostly just as a prospect for Bundy. Oh well.

Here’s hoping that the Twins supply their own fireworks for the Fourth of July at Guaranteed Rate Field.