Game 83: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know Thine Enemy: South Side Sox
Happy Independence Day, everyone. The Twins will do their darndest to find some consistency after an offensively-challenged weekend series win over the Orioles as they take on the still-below-.500 Chicago White Sox.
The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound to take off against Johnny Cueto in a matchup of two pitchers who were once much better than they are now. And by “once”, I mean five-plus years ago for Cueto and mostly just as a prospect for Bundy. Oh well.
Here’s hoping that the Twins supply their own fireworks for the Fourth of July at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Andrew Vaughn - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Luis Robert - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|AJ Pollock - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Leury Garcia - 2B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Seby Zavala - C
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Johnny Cueto - RHP
Loading comments...