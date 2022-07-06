Twins 8, White Sox 2: Making it rain (with home runs)

Max Kepler got the scoring started in this one with a 3rd inning solo shot to center off of White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In the 4th, Jose Miranda made it a 3-0 game with a 2-run no-doubter to left. In the 5th, Jorge Polanco hit a 2-run blast and Alex Kirilloff hit a solo homer to make it a 6-1 game.

The White Sox scored their first run in the 4th, off an RBI double by Yoan Moncada. They had runners at the corners with nobody out in the 5th, but Twins starter Josh Winder was able to limit the damage to just one run, on an RBI groundout by Tim Anderson. Winder was pretty good tonight, giving up just those 2 runs on 5 innings of work.

Alex Kirilloff got those 2 runs back in the 7th inning with his 2nd homer of the day (3rd on the season) to make it an 8-2 game. The quartet of Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Trevor Megill, and Jharel Cotton pitched the rest of the game, tossing 4 scoreless innings and winning the game for the Twins.

Jake Burger, third baseman, pitched a scoreless 9th inning for the White Sox. There was also a rain delay in the 8th inning, annoyingly, but it didn’t interfere with the Twins plans to win the game. The Twins will play the White Sox again tomorrow at 1:10 PM, going for the series sweep.

Studs:

Alex Kirilloff: 3-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Max Kepler: 2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI

Jorge Polanco: 1-3, 2 BB, HR

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!