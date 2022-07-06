Game 85: Twins at White Sox

First pitch: 1:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
After a commanding win yesterday, the Twins are back at it today going for the sweep against perennial AL Central 3rd place contender Chicago. Impressive rookie Joe Ryan will be taking the mound for the Twins, while Lance Lynn is throwing for the Sox.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Luis Robert - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jose Abreu - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Nick Gordon - SS
|Eloy Jimenez - LF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Leury Garcia - 2B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Seby Zavala - C
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Lance Lynn - RHP
