Game 85: Twins at White Sox

Get your brooms ready

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 1:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

After a commanding win yesterday, the Twins are back at it today going for the sweep against perennial AL Central 3rd place contender Chicago. Impressive rookie Joe Ryan will be taking the mound for the Twins, while Lance Lynn is throwing for the Sox.

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Luis Arraez - DH Tim Anderson - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Byron Buxton - CF Luis Robert - CF
Max Kepler - RF Jose Abreu - DH
Alex Kirilloff - LF Gavin Sheets - RF
Nick Gordon - SS Eloy Jimenez - LF
Jose Miranda - 1B Yoan Moncada - 3B
Gio Urshela - 3B Leury Garcia - 2B
Ryan Jeffers - C Seby Zavala - C
Joe Ryan - RHP Lance Lynn - RHP

