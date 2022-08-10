Dodgers 10, Twins 3: West coast blues

After allowing 10 earned runs two starts ago against San Diego, Joe Ryan had to face another west coast team, the Dodgers. This start was only about half as bad, though definitely still bad, as he allowed 6 runs (5 earned) over 5 innings of work.

After the Twins tied the game in the top of the second with a Gio Urshela triple and a Gilberto Celestino single, the Dodgers responded with 3 runs in the bottom half. Two of those were thanks to Cody Bellinger’s 2-run double, scoring Gavin Lux and Joey Gallo. After two innings, the score stood at 4-1, which was already looking rather bleak.

LA got single runs in the 3rd and 4th, making it a 6-1 game. Joe Ryan was at least able to settle in a bit and give the Twins some length, exiting after the 5th inning. Trevor Megill worked a scoreless 6th, but allowed two runs in the 7th before being replaced by Emilio Pagan.

The Twins scored some runs in the 8th inning! Byron Buxton blasted his 27th homer to left-center, a 2-run shot that cut the deficit to 8-3. That was it for the rest of the game, though.

Just for good measure, and because the Dodgers contractually must win by over a 5-run margin, Trea Turner hit an RBI double, and Will Smith added an RBI single to make it a 10-3 game. Caleb Ferguson struck out the Twins in order in the top of the 9th, so that was our final.

Studs:

Byron Buxton: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Gilberto Celestino: 2-4, RBI

Nick Gordon: 1-3, 1 R

Duds:

Jorge Polanco: 0-4, 3 K

Jose Miranda: 0-4, 2 K

Max Kepler: 0-4, 2 K

Joe Ryan: 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, BB, 4 K

Good night everybody!