Game 110: Twins at Dodgers

First pitch: 9:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: True Blue LA

After our beautiful boy Joe Ryan got rocked last night, the Twins and Sonny Gray are out for revenge tonight. Looking to break a 9-game losing streak versus the boys in blue from Los Angeles and salvage 1 out of 4 in 2022, Minnesota will be going up against someone called Ryan Pepiot, who has started four games this year (and in his career) and gone no more than 5.0 innings in any of them. He does sport a 2.76 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched, but the Twins could help that ERA become an honor roll student in no time if the offense shows up.