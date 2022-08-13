Game 112: Twins at Angels

First Pitch: 8:07 pm CDT

TV: BSN / ~ / Radio: TIBN

The Angels are in fourth place, buffered from the bottom by only the Oakland A’s. The Kansas City Royals, in turn, are separated from fifth only because the Detroit Tigers haven’t been able to get back on the horse. Over the next few days, Minnesota’s games will come against these two teams; these matchups with sub-.500 teams are crucial given the Twins’ own slip into second.

The home nine got started off on the right foot last night, with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Halos on the back of another nice start by recent acquisition Tyler Mahle. In combination with a Guardians win, it kept Minnesota a game and a half back, until Cleveland’s loss earlier this afternoon made it just a game’s difference.

En route to closing the gap, Minnesota will send out Dylan Bundy, who is coming off a four-inning start in a game that saw the Twins topple Toronto, after the team had lost in each of his previous two outings.

The flip side of the pitching coin features Reid Detmers, the 22-year-old lefty having a quietly solid year in his sophomore campaign in Anaheim. Detmers lays claim to the only shutout tossed by an Angel pitcher this year (for that matter, the only complete game) — he has a classic fastball/slider/curve/change mix, and while his Savant page looks like the opposite of a 1984 election map, he’s running a 3.44 ERA entering play tonight.

Today's Lineups TWINS ANGELS Byron Buxton - CF David Fletcher - SS Carlos Correa - SS Shohei Ohtani - DH Jose Miranda - 1B Luis Rengifo - 2B Jorge Polanco - 2B Taylor Ward - RF Luis Arraez - DH Jared Walsh - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B Jo Adell - LF Gilberto Celestino - LF Jose Rojas - 3B Max Kepler - RF Max Stassi - C Gary Sanchez - C Magneuris Sierra - CF Dylan Bundy - RHP Reid Detmers - LHP

It’s more late-night baseball, for the last time this year — unless the Twins find themselves playing some postseason games on the back end of the schedule. So, put the coffee on and enjoy!

