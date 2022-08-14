Game 113: Twins @ Angels

FIRST PITCH: 3:10pmCDT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

Happy Sunday! This afternoon, the Twins look to take 2 out of 3 against the Angels in Anaheim and put last night’s heartbreaker behind them. To do this, they’ll more than likely need a strong start from Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02ERA), and a better bullpen performance than last night. Not leaving 14 runners on base will help too! The Halos will counter with Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91ERA). From his numbers, we might be able to guess that the Twins offense will have no trouble with Davidson today, but you don’t play the games on paper.

Today's Lineups TWINS ANGELS Luis Arraez - 1B David Fletcher - 2B Carlos Correa - SS Shohei Ohtani - DH Byron Buxton - DH Luis Rengifo - 3B Jose Miranda - 3B Taylor Ward - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Jo Adell - LF Gilberto Celestino - CF Jared Walsh - 1B Nick Gordon - LF Kurt Suzuki - C Sandy Leon - C Magneuris Sierra - CF Jake Cave - RF Andrew Velazquez - SS Chris Archer - RHP Tucker Davidson - LHP

Enjoy the game, friends. I’ll be back with the recap this evening.