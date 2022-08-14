Game 113: Twins @ Angels

FIRST PITCH: 3:10pmCDT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
Happy Sunday! This afternoon, the Twins look to take 2 out of 3 against the Angels in Anaheim and put last night’s heartbreaker behind them. To do this, they’ll more than likely need a strong start from Chris Archer (2-5, 4.02ERA), and a better bullpen performance than last night. Not leaving 14 runners on base will help too! The Halos will counter with Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91ERA). From his numbers, we might be able to guess that the Twins offense will have no trouble with Davidson today, but you don’t play the games on paper.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ANGELS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|David Fletcher - 2B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Luis Rengifo - 3B
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Taylor Ward - RF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jo Adell - LF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Kurt Suzuki - C
|Sandy Leon - C
|Magneuris Sierra - CF
|Jake Cave - RF
|Andrew Velazquez - SS
|Chris Archer - RHP
|Tucker Davidson - LHP
Enjoy the game, friends. I’ll be back with the recap this evening.
Loading comments...