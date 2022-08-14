Angels 4, Twins 2: Ugh.

I’m sure all of us were hoping that the Twins would have a strong finish to the series after Saturday night’s extra innings debacle. At least early on, it seemed like that might be the case. Byron Buxton launched his 28th homer of the season in the first inning to put the Twins up 2-0. Chris Archer would hold the Angels off the scoreboard until the bottom of the 3rd. That was when Luis Rengifo doubled to left and brought home David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani to level the game at 2 An inning later, Old Friend Kurt Suzuki brought in Jo Adell on a sac fly to give the Los Angeles Angels of California Angels of Anaheim a 3-2 lead. The Twins would have some traffic on the bases in the innings after this, but the offense wasn’t able to convert and LA remained in front. They extended their lead in the 7th on a Shohei Ohtani RBI single, and the Twins were unable to answer that either. The Twins are 0 for their last 18 with RISP, and they are 2.5 games back of Cleveland as of now. The good news? 13 of the next 16 are at Target Field. Let’s hope the Twins can get some home cooking going!

STUDS

Carlos Correa: 2-3, walk.

Byron Buxton: 2-4, HR in 1st, 2RBI.

Trevor Megill: 2IP, 1H, 1K, 2BB.

Emilio Pagán (????): 1-2-3 8th inning.

DUDS

Twins hitters not named Buxton or Correa: 1-25, 6K, 0-4 w/ RISP.

Thanks to everyone who joined us in the game thread today! See you tomorrow as the Twins battle the Royals.