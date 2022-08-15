Game 114: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

The Minnesota Twins are now 5-7 in August and 8-11 since the All-Star Break. They’re suddenly three games back of the Cleveland Guardians and tied with the Chicago White Sox in the A.L. Central.

Against the Angels, the issues were mostly offense and bullpen-related. Against the Dodgers, it was the starting pitching.

Outside of the two-game sweep at the hands of those mighty Dodgers, the Twins haven’t really been blown out much during this skid. Most games have been close, with Minnesota splitting four games that went into extra innings.

At any rate, the Kansas City Royals could be part of the recipe to get the Twins back in a groove that they sorely need. Joe Ryan heads to the mound, looking to replicate his dominant performance against the lowly Detroit Tigers two starts ago, when he gave up just three hits in five innings. Against strong competition (the Padres, three starts ago, and the Dodgers, last time out), Ryan combined to give up a whopping 15 runs on 17 hits in 9 2⁄ 3 innings.

Ryan will be opposed by the Royals’ Kris Bubic, who is 2-6 with a 5.02 ERA, although he’s turned in several consecutive strong starts, including just one earned run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings against the White Sox last time he was on the bump.

Enjoy Monday night baseball!