Game 115: Royals at Twins

The Twins will try to get on a winning streak.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Jorge Polanco is not in the lineup tonight, as he seems to be dealing with some sort of knee problem from yesterday’s game.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
MJ Melendez - RF Luis Arraez - 2B
Bobby Witt - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Salvador Perez - C Byron Buxton - DH
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Michael Massey - 2B Max Kepler - RF
Michael Taylor - CF Gio Urshela - 3B
Nick Pratto - 1B Nick Gordon - LF
Kyle Isbel - LF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Nicky Lopez - SS Sandy Leon - C
Zack Greinke - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

