Game 115: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
Jorge Polanco is not in the lineup tonight, as he seems to be dealing with some sort of knee problem from yesterday’s game.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|MJ Melendez - RF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Salvador Perez - C
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Kyle Isbel - LF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Nicky Lopez - SS
|Sandy Leon - C
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
