 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 116: Royals at Twins

Keep on keepin’ on

By Jonathan Gamble
/ new
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Following 6.0 shutout innings last week, Tyler Mahle will be taking the bump for the Twins against Daniel Lynch of the Royals. Lynch has given up 6 earned across two starts versus the Twins this year, and Minnesota will be going for the series sweep and their first three-game winning streak since dinosaurs roamed the earth. It’s been a strong start to a key homestand for Minnesota so far as they try to scrap themselves back to first place in the division after falling to third during a dismal midsummer swoon.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
MJ Melendez - C Byron Buxton - DH
Bobby Witt - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Salvador Perez - DH Luis Arraez - 2B
Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Jose Miranda - 1B
Brent Rooker - RF Gio Urshela - 3B
Michael Massey - 2B Gilberto Celestino - CF
Michael Taylor - CF Gary Sanchez - C
Nate Eaton - LF Max Kepler - RF
Maikel Garcia - SS Nick Gordon - LF
Daniel Lynch - LHP Tyler Mahle - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...