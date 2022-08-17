Game 116: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Following 6.0 shutout innings last week, Tyler Mahle will be taking the bump for the Twins against Daniel Lynch of the Royals. Lynch has given up 6 earned across two starts versus the Twins this year, and Minnesota will be going for the series sweep and their first three-game winning streak since dinosaurs roamed the earth. It’s been a strong start to a key homestand for Minnesota so far as they try to scrap themselves back to first place in the division after falling to third during a dismal midsummer swoon.