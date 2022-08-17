Game 116: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
Following 6.0 shutout innings last week, Tyler Mahle will be taking the bump for the Twins against Daniel Lynch of the Royals. Lynch has given up 6 earned across two starts versus the Twins this year, and Minnesota will be going for the series sweep and their first three-game winning streak since dinosaurs roamed the earth. It’s been a strong start to a key homestand for Minnesota so far as they try to scrap themselves back to first place in the division after falling to third during a dismal midsummer swoon.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|MJ Melendez - C
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Salvador Perez - DH
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Brent Rooker - RF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Nate Eaton - LF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Maikel Garcia - SS
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
|Tyler Mahle - RHP
Loading comments...