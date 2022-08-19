A Weekend of Celebration at Target Field

My grandpa called Friday to ask “Where the heck can I watch the Twins tonight?” Just a reminder, they are on AppleTV. So no, internetless Grandpa can’t get the game on TV.

It's a big weekend at Target Field with three men being inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame. Former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar will have ceremonies over the weekend. Gardenhire on Saturday, Gladden and Tovar on Sunday.

This induction class of three is the largest since the first group of six in 2000. That included Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett and Calvin Griffith.

According to the Twins, 16 members of the Twins Hall of Fame are scheduled to be in attendance for Gardenhire’s Saturday ceremony. Those include: Jerry Bell, Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Michael Cuddyer, Gary Gaetti, Greg Gagne, John Gordon, Eddie Guardado, Kent Hrbek, Torii Hunter, Tom Kelly, Andy MacPhail, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Tony Oliva and Jim Rantz. Several other former Twins will also be there. I know when Audra Martin interviewed Trevor Plouffe in LA the other day, he mentioned he will be in attendance as well.

So what is in it for the fans? Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. It’s First Avenue Night for those who bought theme tickets, they get a special TC hat. There will be a lot of Minnesota-themed musicians and music played at the game. If it were me attending the game, these would be the two things I would keep an eye on.

Take a photo with Gardy and Gladden from 6:10 to 6:40 p.m. inside Gate 29. If I were you, I would arrive early. These lines get long fast.

Celebrity bartender at Gray Duck! From 6:45 until 7:15 p.m. you can get a drink served to you by Ron Gardenhire himself. He will be at the Gray Duck Deck at that time.

Fireworks after the game!

Saturday night is the Gardy induction night. The first 10,000 fans in the gates will receive a Twins HOF mystery cap. All the cap options represent a hat worn by one of the 2022 HOF Twins during their playing time.

At 4:15 p.m. Gardenhire’s plaque will be unveiled on Target Field Plaza. Then Dick Bremer will lead the induction ceremony along with Tom Kelly.

Sunday is a day game. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. and gates open at 11 a.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Twins Hall of Fame Collectible Pin Set. It’s also kids' day, so kids get to run the bases after the game. The line for that is also ridiculously long. Kids also can get a kids meal for half price during the game, only $4. At 11:15 a.m. Dan Gladden along with members of Tovar’s family will join fans at Target Plaza for the plaque unveiling. Cory Provus will host as the emcee for this ceremony.

This is also a weird wrap-around series. It wraps up Monday against the Rangers. Something cool about Monday: $5 tickets for students! You can also get to the game for free by downloading a free Metro Transit ride pass.

Quick recap on the 2022 HOF class:

Gardy: Managed 13 seasons from 2002-2014 - second-winningest coach in Twins history with 1,068-1,039 record - third base coach in 1991 World Series - lead Twins to 6 AL Central titles - AL Manager of the Year honors in 2008 and 2010 - born in Germany to a military family

Danny: key member of the ‘87 and ‘91 World Series teams - 1st in postseason runs scored and stolen bases - scored winning run in Game 7 of ‘91 World Series - played for 3 MLB teams, with the Twins from ‘87-’91 - 22 years in Twins radio broadcast booth

Tovar: played with Twins from ‘65-’72 - passed away in 1994 - once played 9 positions in one game for the Twins - from Venezuela - led the American League in doubles (36) and triples (13) in 1970 and hits in 1971 (204)

These three are now the 35th, 36th and 37th people to be inducted into the Twins HOF. Here are the others: