Game 103: Tigers at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys
It’s too hot for me to think of something cool to write here. Instead, go check out the round up by Imakesandwichesforaliving on every move the Twins made today.
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - DH
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Eric Haase - C
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Willi Castro - RF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Mark Contreras - RF
|Matt Manning - RHP
|Chris Archer - RHP
