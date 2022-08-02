 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 103: Tigers at Twins

After a wild day of trades, the Twins get to play a baseball game.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

It’s too hot for me to think of something cool to write here. Instead, go check out the round up by Imakesandwichesforaliving on every move the Twins made today.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Riley Greene - CF Luis Arraez - 2B
Javier Baez - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Harold Castro - 1B Jorge Polanco - DH
Miguel Cabrera - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Nick Gordon - CF
Eric Haase - C Gio Urshela - 3B
Willi Castro - RF Jake Cave - LF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Gary Sanchez - C
Akil Baddoo - LF Mark Contreras - RF
Matt Manning - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...