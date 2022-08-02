Trade Deadline Day Roundup: Who’s on the Twins roster now?

It’s past 5p Central, so that means the MLB Trade Deadline has passed. The Minnesota Twins swung some trades and also made some general roster moves. With all the hubbub today, you might be asking: “Who’s on the roster now?” Let’s take a look at what’s happened since last night’s Twins victory:

We’ll start off with a minor trade that happened: The Twins and the Cleveland Guardians swung a swap of minor-leaguers. Righty Ian Hamilton is now in the Cleveland farm system while the Twins received catcher Sandy Leon . Leon will report to Triple-A St Paul to serve as catching depth.

is now in the Cleveland farm system while the Twins received catcher . Leon will report to Triple-A St Paul to serve as catching depth. The first major trade of the day was Minnesota acquiring righty closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins sent Yennier Cano and three other minor-league players - lefties Cade Povich and Juan Rojas plus righty Juan Nunez - to the Os in return.

The Twins received a new starter for their rotation in Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds. Minor-leaguers Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Steve Hajjar was the return on the Reds side.

Minnesota and the Detroit Tigers face off for game two tonight. Bullpen arm Michael Fulmer walked down the hallway from the visiting clubhouse to the home clubhouse as he was traded to the Twins. Minnesota gave up righty Sawyer Gipson-Long .

walked down the hallway from the visiting clubhouse to the home clubhouse as he was traded to the Twins. Minnesota gave up righty . Pitchers Aaron Sanchez , who started last night’s game for the Twins, and Jharel Cotton , who pitched in relieve last night, were both designated for assignment.

, who started last night’s game for the Twins, and , who pitched in relieve last night, were both designated for assignment. Miguel Sano was moved from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List.

was moved from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. The Twins have called up Jake Cave from St Paul and put Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day I.L. with right wrist inflammation.

And that’s it! How did you think the Twins did before the trade deadline? What do you think about the state of the roster after the moves?