Game 119: Rangers @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Lone Star Ball

The Twins had a disappointing extra innings loss last night, but they’re still able to take the series with a win today and tomorrow. The Twins will hope for another strong start from Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92ERA) today, and his mound opponent will be Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76ERA). Let’s hope the offense can get going a little sooner today!

Today's Lineups RANGERS TWINS Marcus Semien - 2B Luis Arraez - DH Corey Seager - SS Carlos Correa - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Adolis Garcia - RF Jose Miranda - 1B Jonah Heim - C Max Kepler - RF Leody Taveras - CF Nick Gordon - CF Kole Calhoun - LF Gio Urshela - 3B Brad Miller - DH Jake Cave - LF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Sandy Leon - C Kohei Arihara - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.