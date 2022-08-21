Game 119: Rangers @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
KNOW THINE ENEMY: Lone Star Ball
The Twins had a disappointing extra innings loss last night, but they’re still able to take the series with a win today and tomorrow. The Twins will hope for another strong start from Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92ERA) today, and his mound opponent will be Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76ERA). Let’s hope the offense can get going a little sooner today!
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|TWINS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Max Kepler - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Jake Cave - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Sandy Leon - C
|Kohei Arihara - RHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
Loading comments...