Rangers 7, Twins 0: Offense goes missing, please come back offense

The Twins opened this series with a 2-1 win for their 4th victory in a row, and I don’t know about you, but I personally thought that might be the start of the team getting on a little roll and taking the division lead back. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. After dropping last night’s game in 10 innings, a solid start to the game by Joe Ryan made it seem like as long as the offense could put up a few runs, the Twins would be able to pick up a win this afternoon. Ryan was perfect through 3, and other than a leadoff homer in the 4th by Marcus Semien and three walks, it was a pretty darn good day on the bump for him. The bats were a different story. The Twins picked up 4 hits, all of them singles, and 2 of them coming in the 7th inning with nobody out (and with Texas having extended its lead to 4-0 after Ryan exited the game). This first and second nobody out situation was immediately followed by two strikeouts and a lineout, so no damage was done after all. The Rangers would add three more runs, all of them coming off of Emilio Pagán, to get this game to its final tally of 7-0. Minnesota will have an opportunity to split the series with Texas before they head to Texas to take on the Astros. The Twins will give Sonny Gray the ball for that one. Your Minnesota Twins are 62-57 and are a game and a half back in the AL Central race. Buckle up!

STUDS

Jorge Polanco: 2-3, and a run-saving leaping grab in the 6th.

Joe Ryan: 6.1IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 6K.

DUDS

The bullpen (Megill and Pagán): 2.2IP, 9H, 5ER, 4K.

The offense minus Polanco: 2-28, 7K.

Thanks to everyone who joined us in the game thread! Enjoy your Sunday evening.