Game 120: Rangers at Twins

Following Monday night’s Twins-Rangers tilt from Target Field, there will still be 41 games left in the regular season. Coming into the season finale, the Twins remain only 1.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Given that information, Monday’s game can’t be a “must win”, can it?

Well, technically, it isn’t. But it certainly feels like it, following a one-two punch of miserable losses over the weekend. The Twins have scored a grand total of four runs over three games in the series. Despite generally receiving strong starting pitching, the bullpen hasn’t been perfect enough and imploded in Sunday’s blowout loss.

The Twins need Sonny Gray to show up in a big way on Monday, and they need to jump all over Rangers starter Cole Ragans early.

Enjoy Monday night baseball, and here’s to a series split!