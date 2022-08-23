Injury Updates: Garlick, Maeda, Jeffers, and more

The Minnesota Twins still have a lengthy list of players on the Injured List. (Sorry for the reminder.) However, that list may grow shorter in the next week or so. Here’s a handful of updates on some players that have been sidelined:

Outfielder and lefty-masher Kyle Garlick is driving to the cornfields of Iowa to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A St Paul according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB-dot-com. If all goes well, he’ll join the Twins during the next homestand this weekend. He’s been sidelined with a right rib cage contusion since August 1.

Kenta Maeda is throwing a live bullpen "soon," says Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. He adds that MaeKen is throwing 87 to 90 MPH. Maeda has been recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Gleeman also reports that pitcher Bailey Ober, out with a groin injury, will be throwing a live bullpen on Monday.

Another outfielder, Trevor Larnach, has been doing baseball activities "at full effort", also according to Gleeman.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers was set to get x-rays completed on his surgically repaired thumb yesterday, says Dan Hayes of The Athletic (paywall). If the surgeon believes everything looks good, Jeffers could ramp up his rehab activities this week and is hopeful that he will return in late September. Jeffers has not played since July 14. On this past Sunday's Inside Twins show on the Treasure Island Baseball Network, President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey mentioned that the Twins are likely to carry all three catchers - Jeffers, Gary Sanchez, and veteran Sandy Leon - in September when Jeffers is ready to come off the I.L.