Game 121: Twins at Astros

First pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes
The Twins need wins, so naturally they run into Justin Verlander and the Astros tonight.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ASTROS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|Jose Miranda - DH
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Trey Mancini - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Jake Cave - LF
|Mauricio Dubon - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Aaron Sanchez - RHP
|Justin Verlander - RHP
