Game 121: Twins at Astros

The Twins need to get back on track.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa goes back to Houston for the first time as a Twin.
First pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes

The Twins need wins, so naturally they run into Justin Verlander and the Astros tonight.

Today's Lineups

TWINS ASTROS
Luis Arraez - 1B Jose Altuve - 2B
Carlos Correa - SS Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Yordan Alvarez - LF
Jose Miranda - DH Alex Bregman - 3B
Nick Gordon - CF Kyle Tucker - RF
Max Kepler - RF Trey Mancini - DH
Gio Urshela - 3B Jeremy Pena - SS
Jake Cave - LF Mauricio Dubon - CF
Gary Sanchez - C Martin Maldonado - C
Aaron Sanchez - RHP Justin Verlander - RHP

