Game 122: Twins at Astros

Desperate times in Space City

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

First pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes

In true .500 team fashion, the Twins have followed up a 4-game winning streak with a 4-game losing streak. Can Dylan Bundy right the ship tonight over Framber Valdez and the Astros?

Today's Lineups

TWINS ASTROS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Jose Altuve - 2B
Carlos Correa - SS Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Jose Miranda - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH
Gio Urshela - 3B Alex Bregman - 3B
Luis Arraez - DH Kyle Tucker - RF
Gilberto Celestino - CF Trey Mancini - LF
Tim Beckham - LF Jeremy Pena - SS
Max Kepler - RF Chas McCormick - CF
Sandy Leon - C Martin Maldonado - C
Dylan Bundy - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

