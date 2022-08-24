Game 122: Twins at Astros

First pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: The Crawfish Boxes
In true .500 team fashion, the Twins have followed up a 4-game winning streak with a 4-game losing streak. Can Dylan Bundy right the ship tonight over Framber Valdez and the Astros?
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ASTROS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Trey Mancini - LF
|Tim Beckham - LF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Framber Valdez - LHP
