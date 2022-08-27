 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 125: Giants at Twins

The creep to relevance continues, but the Twins need to get rolling again.

By Brandon Brooks
/ new
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:15 pm CDT

TV: FOX / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Every time I sit down to write one of these previews, I’m using some variation of the phrase “need to get hot,” or “need to start a streak,” or “oh my God, for the love of God, win a couple of ballgames, this can’t be how the season peters out, you’re only a couple of games back, for God’s sake, please score a couple of runs tonight” — you know, the usual stuff.

Well, Minnesota started a streak last week, winning four in a row — before dropping their next six. Despite all this, the Twins are still just three back of the Cleveland Guardians, and with over a month left in the season and plenty of matchups with the Central’s leading team, it remains anyone’s division (despite our best efforts to toss it away.)

COURTESY: Google

After laying into Alex Wood last night, the home offense will get a crack at Alex Cobb, the 11-year vet who’s logged his most starts since 2018 this season. He’ll face Sonny Gray, who has continued to string together solid starts in a month where the Twins have desperately needed all the help they can get.

Today's Lineups

GIANTS TWINS
Tommy La Stella - DH Luis Arraez - 1B
LaMonte Wade - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Wilmer Flores - 3B Jorge Polanco - 2B
Mike Yastrzemski - RF Jose Miranda - DH
Thairo Estrada - 2B Nick Gordon - LF
Brandon Crawford - SS Gio Urshela - 3B
Austin Slater - CF Max Kepler - RF
Luis Gonzalez - LF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Joey Bart - C Sandy Leon - C
Alex Cobb - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

Minnesota has staved off a .500 record as the summer begins to wane, but they’ll need to keep their foot on the gas to stand a chance at sticking around in October. Clinching a series win against a west coast opponent on national television would be a good way to start.

GO TWINS GO!

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...