Game 126: Giants @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT
TV: Bally Sports North
RADIO: WCCO, TIBN
KNOW THINE ENEMY: McCovey Chronicles
It’s been a weird couple weeks for the Twins. A 4 game win streak followed by a 6 game losing streak, and then that has been followed by two straight wins over the Giants this weekend. Today, Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36ERA) takes the ball for the Twins, and his mound opponent will be Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58ERA).
Today's Lineups
|GIANTS
|TWINS
|Austin Slater - CF
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Wilmer Flores - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|LaMonte Wade - LF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Jose Miranda - DH
|J.D. Davis - 1B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Brandon Crawford - SS
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Thairo Estrada - 2B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Austin Wynns - C
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Mike Yastrzemski - RF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Jakob Junis - RHP
|Aaron Sanchez - RHP
Enjoy the game, friends.
Loading comments...