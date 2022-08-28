Game 126: Giants @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: McCovey Chronicles

It’s been a weird couple weeks for the Twins. A 4 game win streak followed by a 6 game losing streak, and then that has been followed by two straight wins over the Giants this weekend. Today, Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36ERA) takes the ball for the Twins, and his mound opponent will be Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58ERA).

Today's Lineups GIANTS TWINS Austin Slater - CF Luis Arraez - 1B Wilmer Flores - DH Carlos Correa - SS LaMonte Wade - LF Max Kepler - RF Evan Longoria - 3B Jose Miranda - DH J.D. Davis - 1B Nick Gordon - 2B Brandon Crawford - SS Gio Urshela - 3B Thairo Estrada - 2B Jake Cave - LF Austin Wynns - C Gary Sanchez - C Mike Yastrzemski - RF Gilberto Celestino - CF Jakob Junis - RHP Aaron Sanchez - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.