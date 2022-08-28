Twins 8, Giants 3: It’s a cave for Jakes

After the 6 game losing streak last week, the Twins badly needed a bounce back series as they returned home to face the San Francisco Giants. And boy, did they ever bounce back. Friday’s dominant victory and Saturday’s dramatic come from behind win were followed by another strong offensive performance on Sunday afternoon. The Giants got on the board first for the second game in a row thanks to an RBI double from Old Friend LaMonte Wade Jr. in the 3rd inning. The Twins would answer back in their half of the inning thanks to Carlos Correa hitting a double of his own to level the score at 1. Emilio Pagán would relieve Aaron Sanchez in the 4th, and he walked in a run, which put the Giants back on top 2-1. Once again, the Twins would answer back in their half of the inning thanks to a two run bomb from Jake Cave that put them up 3-2. San Francisco (don’t call it San Fran because they hate that apparently) tied it up in the top of the 5th with a Brandon Crawford RBI single. And then, in the bottom of the 5th, the floodgates opened for Minnesota. It started with a Max Kepler double that scored Luis Arraez. Kepler would come around to score on a double from Jose “Lin-Manuel’s cousin” Miranda, and then Miranda scored on a double from Gio Urshela. Sensing a theme yet? There’s more. Jake Cave added his own RBI double that drove in Urshela and Nick Gordon, which gave him 4RBI on the afternoon. That put the score at 8-3, and that would be our final today. Thanks to the win and the Mariners beating the Guardians, your Minnesota Twins are now two games back in the AL Central race with 36 games left.

STUDS

Carlos Correa: 2-4, RBI double in 3rd.

Max Kepler: 2-4, RBI double in 5th.

Jose Miranda: 1-4, RBI double in 5th.

Gio Urshela: 1-3, RBI double in 5th.

Jake Cave: 2-4, HR in 4th, RBI double in 5th.

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS SWEEP!!!!

Enjoy your Sunday night, friends.