Game 127: Red Sox @ Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Over the Monster

After an exciting sweep over the San Francisco (NOT San Fran or Cisco) Giants, the Twins are back in action tonight against the dreaded David Ortizes of Boston. The Red Sox and Twins played once earlier this year, a four-game series in Boston that was split 2-2 back in April. In typical Twins fashion, they scored eight runs in each of the two wins, and one combined run in the two losses.

Tonight’s starter for the Twins, Dylan Bundy, defeated the Red Sox once this year as part of his dominant early season stretch. Bundy went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and one run while striking out six Boston batsmen. It’s been a while since Bundy has put up numbers that good, but his last few starts have been encouraging.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello is making just his fifth career start, and is looking to find himself in the majors. Bello has 7.36 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in his first few MLB starts, but had a 2.34 ERA between Double A and Triple A prior to being called up. Currently Boston’s third best prospect, Bello sports a high 90s fastball with a decent slider and changeup.

The Twins will try to keep their positive momentum from the weekend, but matchups with Boston are always interesting. The Red Sox are in a down year, but they still have the talent to make things difficult in Minneapolis.

Pre Game Roster Notes:

Tyler Mahle threw a second bullpen session with normal velocity and no pain. Assuming no setbacks, he is eligible to return this weekend against the White Sox.

Prior to the game, Devin Smeltzer was optioned back to St. Paul with Jovani Moran coming back to the big league squad.

Randy Dobnak was moved to Triple A St. Paul yesterday as part of his rehab assignment. He will be an option for the bullpen when rosters expand in September.

Today's Lineups RED SOX TWINS Tommy Pham - LF Luis Arraez - 1B Alex Verdugo - RF Carlos Correa - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Max Kepler - RF Rafael Devers - 3B Jose Miranda - DH J.D. Martinez - DH Nick Gordon - 2B Trevor Story - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B Franchy Cordero - CF Jake Cave - LF Christian Arroyo - 1B Gilberto Celestino - CF Reese McGuire - C Sandy Leon - C Brayan Bello - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Go Twins go!