Game 104: Tigers at Twins

Rubber Match

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

The Twins are back at it again today, looking to take Game 3 and the series from the Tigers before Toronto comes to town. Joe Ryan is taking the bump for the home team, back at it after his worst outing of the season last week in San Diego. Lefty Tyler Alexander will be hurling for the Tigers, coming into the game with a 4.10 ERA across 5 starts and 10 relief appearances.

I bet you thought the roster moves were done after yesterday’s flurry, but you were wrong. Shame on you. Caleb “Meat Raffle” Thielbar is back from the IL, taking the spot of Joe Smith, who has been DFA’d today after much wailing and gnashing of teeth over DFA’ing Jharel Cotton (for the third time) yesterday rather than the adrift submariner. Additionally, trade import Sandy Leon has been called up and Caleb Hamilton sent down.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Riley Greene - CF Byron Buxton - DH
Victor Reyes - LF Carlos Correa - SS
Javier Baez - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Harold Castro - 1B Jose Miranda - 1B
Eric Haase - DH Gio Urshela - 3B
Willi Castro - RF Nick Gordon - CF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Jake Cave - LF
Kody Clemens - 3B Sandy Leon - C
Tucker Barnhart - C Mark Contreras - RF
Tyler Alexander - LHP Joe Ryan - RHP

Go Twins!

