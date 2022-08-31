Twins 10, Red Sox 5: The Nick Gordon game

The Twins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, thanks to Nick Gordon’s two out two run double to left. Jake Cave added on to that in the 2nd with a solo homer to center, his 3rd on the season. Cave is 5-12 with 2 homers since breaking his 0-21 slump.

On the mound, Chris Archer was cruising through 3 innings, picking up a couple of strikeouts, but ran into trouble in the 4th. Alex Verdugo led off with a single, then Xander Bogaerts doubled. Rafael Devers hit a sac fly for Boston’s first run, then J.D. Martinez walked. Archer was able to get Trevor Story to hit into an inning ending double play to end the threat.

The 5th started well enough for Archer, striking out Franchy Cordero. But three straight singles followed, prompting Caleb Thielbar to enter the game with the Twins up 3-2. He got Verdugo to ground out, but Bogaerts singled to tie the game and Devers walked, forcing another pitching change. Michael Fulmer was brought in with the bases loaded, and immediately threw a wild pitch, scoring Verdugo and giving the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. Luckily, J.D. Martinez struck out to end the inning.

The Twins answered back in the bottom of the inning. Carlos Correa reached after Verdugo straight up dropped an easy fly ball. Max Kepler walked, then Jose Miranda was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Nick Gordon. He promptly gave the Twins their 3 run lead back, hitting his first career grand slam to deep right field, and completely turning the game around. It was truly a great moment for Nick Gordon, who deservedly got a curtain call.

In the 6th, Gary Sanchez hit a moon shot into the upper deck in left field for a solo homer, making it an 8-4 game.

Trevor Magill allowed an RBI double to Alex Verdugo in the 7th, but that was the last run the Red Sox would get tonight.

The Twins did tack on a couple more runs in the 8th, on RBI singles by Arraez and Correa, capping off a 10-5 Twins win.

Studs:

Nick Gordon: 2-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBI

Gary Sanchez: 2-4, HR

Jake Cave: 1-3, HR, BB

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!