Twins claim Davis off of waivers; will be added to expanded roster

Major League Baseball rosters expand tomorrow and a few teams have been plucking players off the DFA wires the past 24 hours. One of those teams is our very own Minnesota Twins as they picked up some bullpen depth of their own.

The Twins picked up Austin Davis off of the waiver wire from the Boston Red Sox today. The southpaw has posted a 5.47 ERA/3.95 FIP across 54.1 innings of work this season. Accompanying those stats is a 10.1 K/9 and a 2.10 K/BB. The southpaw is already in the catacombs of Target Field according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic and will be the additional pitcher on the roster once they expand to 28 players tomorrow. Davis will join fellow left-handers Caleb Theilbar and Jovani Moran in the bullpen unless another move is made to remove either one.

Room was made on the 40-man roster with the DFA of Tim Beckham, who went unclaimed and was re-assigned to Triple-A St Paul.