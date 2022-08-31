Game 129: Red Sox at Twins

The suddenly red-hot Twins will be going for their second consecutive sweep, and their sixth straight win, tonight versus the Red Sox. Standing in their way will be starter Michael Wacha, who has been quite good this season in limited time after struggling for a few years. Joe Ryan will be taking the hill for the home team. Nick Gordon is in the lineup today, but not Jake Cave, so the Twins will need someone to step up and fill Cave’s shoes.

Today's Lineups RED SOX TWINS Tommy Pham - LF Luis Arraez - DH Alex Verdugo - RF Carlos Correa - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Jose Miranda - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B Max Kepler - RF J.D. Martinez - DH Kyle Garlick - LF Trevor Story - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B Enrique Hernandez - CF Nick Gordon - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 1B Gilberto Celestino - CF Kevin Plawecki - C Sandy Leon - C Michael Wacha - RHP Joe Ryan - RHP