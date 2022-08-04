Game 105: Blue Jays at Twins

FIRST PITCH: 640p Central

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: W-C-C-O 830 AM “The Good Neighbor”, KMNB 102.9 FM “The Wolf”, Treasure Island Baseball Network

KNOW THE FOE: Bluebird Banter

After the New Age Minnesota Twins took two out of three from the Same Ol’ Detroit Tigers, the local nine look to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game set at Target Field. The new Twins added three hurlers at the trade deadline - one starter and two relievers. The Blue Jays did the same and also added utilityman and old foe Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. He’s hitting .295/.345/.429 (.774) lifetime against Minnesota with five homers and 46 RBI.

Alek Manoah will represent Toronto on the mound tonight. The All-Star has put up a 2.43 ERA/3.40 FIP across 20 starts and 126 innings of work. He also sports a sub-1.000 WHIP and a 4.38 K/BB ratio. His last outing saw him take a loss against the Tigers: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, HR, 87 pitches.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the bump. He’s sporting a 3.41 ERA/3.41 FIP (that’s right) in 15 starts this year. The righty has a 3.63 K/BB ratio and a 1.108 WHIP and is riding a two-game winning streak - one contest against Detroit (6.0 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 7 K) and his most recent one against the San Diego Padres (pre-Soto era) (5.0 IP, ER, BB, 5 K, HR).

Minnesota will play tonight without the services of outfielder Kyle Garlick, who was put on the 10-day Injured List with a rib contusion. Fellow outfielder Gilberto Celestino has returned from celebrating the birth of his child. New starter Tyler Mahle is officially active on the 26-man roster with southpaw Jovani Moran being optioned down after last night’s game.

If you’re looking to kill some time before or during the game, our blog overlord answered some questions from our friends over at Bluebird Banter; you can read the dialog by clicking the word “here” here.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWIMS George Springer - DH Luis Arraez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Byron Buxton - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Nick Gordon - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jose Miranda - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Cave - RF Whit Merrifield - CF Mark Contreras - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Gary Sanchez - C Alek Manoah - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

