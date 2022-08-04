Blue Jays 9, Twins 3: Same bullpen, different game

I thought this was going to be a good series between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays. It was actually a pretty good game for about half the game. And then things happened and they happened bad in the later innings.

This contest was pretty smooth sailing for the first four frames. Sonny Gray started for the Twins tonight and was able to make it through five innings allowing only one hit, giving up no runs and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth. He struck out five batters, but started to labor in the fourth and fifth innings, walking five batters altogether.

Alek Manoah countered quite well for Toronto, but ran into trouble an inning earlier than Gray did. After a single from Carlos Correa that hit Manoah (he stayed in the game) and a groundout by Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Nick Gordon drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two out. July’s American League Rookie of the Month Jose Miranda was plunked on his left hand/wrist area and was on the ground for quite a while before staying in the game. A bit of pain, but he got an RBI out of it and the Twins led 1-0. Everyone’s favorite superhero Jake Cave couldn’t extend the inning any further and the lead remained at one run.

As usual, Rocco Baldelli went to his bullpen for the sixth inning and, yes, that means Emilio Pagan came in. I don’t have to tell you much, do I? After the sixth inning (with some “help” from the infield defense), the Blue Jays had a 3-1 lead. Treasure Island Baseball Network pre-game/post-game host Kris Atteberry tweeted the below in relation to this situation:

Big inning for @twins trying to maintain 1-0 lead...@BlueJays are 46-1 when leading after 6 innings, just 5-34 when trailing after 6 — Kris Atteberry (@tteberry) August 5, 2022

Minnesota chipped away in the bottom of the sixth. Canadians believe in starting pitchers pitching after the fifth inning, so that means Manoah was on the mound and walked Polanco with one out. Jorge advanced to third on a double from Gordon and then went home on a groundout from Miranda, making the score 3-2 in favo(u)r of Toronto. You gotta love the middle of the order manufacturing runs!

Trevor Megill took over the reigns from Pagan and stranded a runner on third in the seventh inning. The Twins tried to stretch Megill to go a second inning but allowed a run over three hits in the eighth before getting the hook in favor of Tyler Duffey with a 4-2 deficit. The Duff Man looked to get out of a bases-loaded jam, but couldn’t do so and just really blew the proverbial roof off the game.

In short: The bullpen did the bullpen thing they usually do.

Your old new favorite player Jake Cave hit a meaningless solo dong in the ninth to make it 9-3. Could’ve used that earlier, Jake.

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

W: Alek Manoah (12-5)

L: Emilio Pagan (3-5)

STUDS:

Sonny Gray: 5 IP, H, 5 BB 5 K

Jose Miranda: 0-for-2, 2 RBI, HBP, played with probably a shattered hand or wrist or something

duds:

Emilio Pagan: duh

Trevor Megill: duh

Tyler Duffey: duh

the offense: only three hits, what gives?

COMMENT OF THE GAME THREAD:

Wannabe525 singing to us, but Pagan did not really bring us the sound of silence.

The good news tonight: Both the Spiders and White Sox lost, so they gain no games on Minnesota in the standings. The Twins and Blue Jays do battle again tomorrow in game two of this four-game series. Old friend Jose Berrios toes the rubber for Toronto while new-face Tyler Mahle will make his first start for Minnesota. First pitch is at 710p Central.