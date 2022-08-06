Game 107: Blue Jays at Twins

First Pitch: 6:10 pm CDT

TV: BSN / ~ / Radio: TIBN

After a wild walk-off win to even the series on Friday, the Twins and Blue Jays will do their best to start the remaining games of the weekend set.

There’s a strong chance of rain through the evening and tomorrow afternoon, which complicates things a bit, as Minnesota and Toronto are not slated to face each other again this season. While the Twins have Monday off, the Blue Jays would be departing tomorrow in advance of their series in Baltimore beginning on the 8th.

A projected forecast offers a bit of optimism, if you localize your area of concern to the warehouse district:

Forecast models are showing an increasing potential for heavy rain this evening through tonight across southern MN.



Below is a model forecast of how radar *could* evolve thru tonight. (Note the training thunderstorms over the same counties across southern MN.) #mnwx pic.twitter.com/4F6j2Nr0c9 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 6, 2022

As the day has gone on, the “torrential downpour” vibes have diminished significantly, and around the time of posting, it looks like we could be clear of any heavy rainfall downtown until later in the evening.

But, sports aren’t about hypotheticals — we’re here for facts and facts alone. Nobody has ever thought “what if” about sports, and if you have, you’re a nerd. Call me when it actually starts raining.

The scheduled starters are Dylan Bundy and Mitch White; Bundy has seen his ERA creep up over 5.00, as his good fortune early in the year finally seems to have dried up. The Jays will start Mitch White, a shrewd acquisition from the Dodgers a few days ago. In 15 games (10 starts), White is running a 3.70 ERA/3.95 FIP, and allows homers, walks, and strikeouts all at a relatively normal rate.

Last night’s Twins victory makes for a 2-game lead in the Central.

Everyone is, frustratingly, right there in the thick of things. A two-game swing is nothing in the game of baseball, but if Minnesota’s new bullpen can help them keep their foot on the gas, they could start generating some headway and open up a much-needed gap in the division.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luis Arraez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Byron Buxton - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Max Kepler - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Jose Miranda - 3B Whit Merrifield - CF Nick Gordon - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Cave - LF Danny Jansen - C Sandy Leon - C Mitch White - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Don’t forget about those Royals, either...they could be one of the best 42-65 teams ever. Jury is still out.

GO TWINS GO!