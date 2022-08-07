Game 108: Blue Jays @ Twins

FIRST PITCH: 1:10pmCT

TV: Bally Sports North

RADIO: WCCO, TIBN

KNOW THINE ENEMY: Bluebird Banter

Happy Sunday, Twins Territory! Today, the Twins will aim to pick up a second straight series win, and also the second series win of the year over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will hand the ball to Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05ERA) and hope that they can get a little more length out of him this time around. The Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.06ERA), who has been pretty good for Toronto this year, but as you may remember, the Twins offense did quite well against him when they faced him in Toronto. Here’s hoping for more of the same this afternoon in Minneapolis!

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luis Arraez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jorge Polanco - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Max Kepler - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jose Miranda - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nick Gordon - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF Jake Cave - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Gilberto Celestino - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B Gary Sanchez - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Chris Archer - RHP

Enjoy the game, friends.