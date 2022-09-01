Twins add Davis, Hamilton to expanded roster

Major League Baseball teams must expand their rosters to 28 players today, and the Minnesota Twins are no exception. They have added a pitcher and a speedy position player to their roster in hopes of bettering their chances of snatching a playoff berth this season.

As mentioned yesterday, the Twins added southpaw Austin Davis to their 40-man roster and is now officially on the active roster. Davis was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox yesterday and added to the 40-man roster thanks to the DFA of utilityman Tim Becham. Davis owns a career 5.49 ERA/4.47 FIP in five seasons, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Red Sox. He will serve as some left-handed depth in the bullpen alongside Caleb Thielbar and Jovani Moran.

Minnesota is adding some late-game defense and speed on their bench with the addition of outfielder Billy Hamilton. The speedster was signed by the team one week ago and played in two games with Triple-A St Paul, batting 1-for-7 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. He saw limited action with the Miami Marlins this year, batting .077/.143/.077. However, the bat is not the main focus - it’s his speed and defense. Hamilton has 321 career stolen bases against being caught 71 times. He will certainly factor into close games for the Twins down the stretch.

Can both players be on the Twins’ playoff roster? Technically any player in the organization prior to September 1 is eligible to be on the playoff roster. Davis can be added easily as he was on the team’s 40-man roster prior to this month. Hamilton can still join the playoff roster but will need to take the place of an injured player and also get approval from the league. However, the process is pure formality and is generally approved.

To make room for Hamilton, the Twins have moved outfielder Trevor Larnach to the 60-day Injured List. Larnach has missed almost 60 games already this season, so the move makes sense to open a spot for another player. The Twins still hope to have Larnach back before the end of the season.