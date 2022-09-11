Game 139: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / Radio: TIBN

The Twins are back in action as they try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the dreaded Cleveland Guardians. Josh Winder returns to the big league squad for the Twins as he faces former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, not to be confused his international pop sensation counterpart Justin.

The Twins have rallied late in each of the first two games, but will need some early offense to try to get Bieber out of the game early. We’re in the home stretch, and it’s now or never for the Twins. Even with an entire starting lineup and pitching rotation’s worth of injuries, they still have a shot to steal the AL Central crown.

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS TWINS Steven Kwan - LF Luis Arraez - DH Amed Rosario - SS Carlos Correa - SS Jose Ramirez - 3B Jose Miranda - 1B Josh Naylor - DH Max Kepler - RF Oscar Gonzalez - RF Gio Urshela - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B Nick Gordon - 2B Owen Miller - 1B Kyle Garlick - LF Austin Hedges - C Jake Cave - CF Myles Straw - CF Sandy Leon - C Shane Bieber - RHP Josh Winder - RHP

GO TWINS GO!