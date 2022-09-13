It’s Not Over

Things look bleak right now for the Minnesota Twins. I will not argue that point. With 23 games on the docket, they sit in third place—embarrassingly behind the Chicago White Sox—and 5 GB the front-running Cleveland Guardians. A theoretical starting lineup & rotation of injured Twins could probably outplay the current active roster.

But I’ll also express this sentiment...

I am in no way trying to be intentionally homer-ish or wistfully naive. The Twins have—on three distinct occasions—found themselves in a similar mess as the current predicament and had things turn out alright:

2006: With 23 games left, the Twins were four back of the Detroit Tigers. Result: AL Central champions on the season’s final day .

AL Central champions on the . 2008: With just 7 games to play, the Twins were 2.5 GB the Sox. Result: Forced a one-game playoff and lost.

Forced a and lost. 2009: At the same 23-left spot as now, the ‘09 squad was 5.5 GB the Tigers. Result: Forced a one-game playoff—and won the greatest baseball game ever played.

So, while the task ahead of the ‘22 vintage is daunting, to say the least, it is not impossible (especially considering that CHW & CLE are not superhero squads).

Here is where I will get a little corny: So many times during my Metrodome Twins outings, the Bluto Animal House clip would play in the late innings when the home team needed a rally. I’ll leave you with that here...