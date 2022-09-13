Game 140: Royals at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
If the Twins have any shot of turning this season around it will have to start with sweeping the visiting Royals. It will be the lefty Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40 ERA) taking on Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05 ERA).
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Luis Arraez - DH
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Salvador Perez - C
|Kyle Garlick - RF
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Nate Eaton - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Kyle Isbel - RF
|Jake Cave - LF
|Drew Waters - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Kris Bubic - LHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
