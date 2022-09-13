 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 140: Royals at Twins

Joe Ryan and the Twins try to right the ship, or at least plug a few leaks.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

If the Twins have any shot of turning this season around it will have to start with sweeping the visiting Royals. It will be the lefty Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40 ERA) taking on Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05 ERA).

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
MJ Melendez - LF Luis Arraez - DH
Bobby Witt - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Salvador Perez - C Kyle Garlick - RF
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Jose Miranda - 1B
Nick Pratto - 1B Nick Gordon - 2B
Nate Eaton - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B
Kyle Isbel - RF Jake Cave - LF
Drew Waters - CF Gary Sanchez - C
Nicky Lopez - 2B Gilberto Celestino - CF
Kris Bubic - LHP Joe Ryan - RHP

