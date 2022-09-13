Twins 6, Royals 3: Joe Ryan flirts with history

The Twins needed a win today, and Joe Ryan turned in the best start of his career to help them do just that. After a 4-pitch walk MJ Melendezto start the game, Ryan sat down the next 8 Royals batters before walking Melendez again. He was caught stealing to end the 3rd inning. Then Ryan went back to work, retiring the next 12 batters on 6 strikeouts, 5 flyouts and 1 groundout.

Meanwhile, the Twins batters teed off on Royals starter Kris Bubic, striking for 2 runs in the 3rd inning. Carlos Correa doubled in the first run, and then Jose Miranda hit a single to drive in the 2nd.

In the 5th, Carlos Correa provided some insurance runs with a 2-run blast (20) to deep left field. Two batters later, Miranda hit a solo shot to make it a 5-0 game.

In the 6th, Gio Urshela hit a solo homer, for his 12th on the season.

Joe Ryan was pulled after 7 no hit innings at 106 pitches. I believe this was the correct decision, even though it does suck to not potentially see a no-hitter. The Twins need to win ballgames, and they definitely can’t afford Ryan getting hurt or throwing him off for his next start against Cleveland.

Jovani Moran was brought in with the combined no-hitter still on the table, and worked a 1-2-3 8th inning.

The Twins lost the combined no-hitter in the 9th inning, after 2 walks Bobby Witt Jr. smashed an RBI double into the left field corner. Sebastian Rivero singled in another run, then Vinnie Pasquantino hit a sac fly to make the game interesting at 6-3, but Nick Pratto struck out to end the game.

Studs:

Joe Ryan: 7.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 9 SO

Luis Arraez: 3-4, 2B, 2 R

Carlos Correa: 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Jose Miranda: 2-2, 2 BB, HR, 2 RBI

Gio Urshela: 3-3, BB, HR

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!