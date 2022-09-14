Game 141: Royals at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
The Twins rebounded after a dismal weekend to take the first game of the series against the Royals yesterday. On the back of Joe Ryan and riding hot hitters Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez, and Jose Miranda, it was as easy of a win as the Twins have had lately. They’ll look to do the same tonight with Sonny Gray on the bump.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Salvador Perez - C
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Ryan O'Hearn - DH
|Gary Sanchez - DH
|Hunter Dozier - 3B
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Jake Cave - RF
|Drew Waters - RF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
