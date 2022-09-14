Game 141: Royals at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

The Twins rebounded after a dismal weekend to take the first game of the series against the Royals yesterday. On the back of Joe Ryan and riding hot hitters Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez, and Jose Miranda, it was as easy of a win as the Twins have had lately. They’ll look to do the same tonight with Sonny Gray on the bump.