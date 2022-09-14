 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 141: Royals at Twins

Back at it again

By Jonathan Gamble
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

First pitch: 6:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

The Twins rebounded after a dismal weekend to take the first game of the series against the Royals yesterday. On the back of Joe Ryan and riding hot hitters Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez, and Jose Miranda, it was as easy of a win as the Twins have had lately. They’ll look to do the same tonight with Sonny Gray on the bump.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
MJ Melendez - LF Luis Arraez - 2B
Bobby Witt - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Salvador Perez - C Jose Miranda - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Gio Urshela - 3B
Michael Taylor - CF Nick Gordon - LF
Ryan O'Hearn - DH Gary Sanchez - DH
Hunter Dozier - 3B Gilberto Celestino - CF
Michael Massey - 2B Jake Cave - RF
Drew Waters - RF Sandy Leon - C
Zack Greinke - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

