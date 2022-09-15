Game 142: Royals @ Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CT
Telly: Bally Jorts North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royal’s Review
Hope Never Dies! At least not until the next series!
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|TWINS
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Kyle Garlick - DH
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Salvador Perez - C
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Kyle Isbel - RF
|Jermaine Palacios - 2B
|Nicky Lopez - SS
|Jake Cave - RF
|Daniel Lynch - LHP
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
