Game 142: Royals @ Twins

Its about time we abolish the monarchy.

By Tawny Jarvi
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CT
Telly: Bally Jorts North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Royal’s Review

Hope Never Dies! At least not until the next series!

Today's Lineups

ROYALS TWINS
MJ Melendez - LF Kyle Garlick - DH
Bobby Witt - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Salvador Perez - C Jose Miranda - 1B
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Gio Urshela - 3B
Michael Massey - 2B Gary Sanchez - C
Michael Taylor - CF Gilberto Celestino - CF
Nick Pratto - 1B Nick Gordon - LF
Kyle Isbel - RF Jermaine Palacios - 2B
Nicky Lopez - SS Jake Cave - RF
Daniel Lynch - LHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

