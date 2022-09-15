Twins 3, Royals 2: Sweep 2 keep hope alive.

Just when you are out, they suck you back in. You change your address, change your number, try to start fresh, and then Carlos Correa shows up at your door step and promises this time will be different. This time they won’t immediately fall on their faces after a couple promising wins.

I guess that remains to be seen, but for a team running out of hope, the season feels salvageable just a few short days longer now.

In the first, Carlos Correa continued to go absolute beast mode and hit a solo Twonk Donk to put the Twins on the board early.

Q: How much money should the Twins FO offer Correa to keep him in Minnesota?

A: Yes.

In particularly Bundian fashion, Dylan Bundy immediately gave that run back in the 2nd, when Michael A. Taylor knocked in Michael B. Taylor Massey in. Fortunately for the Twins, Nick Gordon exists.

Gilberto Celestino lead of the Twins 2nd with a a double, despite tripping as he rounded first and causing an injury delay, which set up Nick G. for a Twink Dink, bringing the Twins up to what would be the winning number of 3 runs.

Bundy would give up a solo HR to Salvador Perez in the 4th, but a procession of 5 relievers would keep the Royals from scoring for the rest of the game, including a shakey 9th by Jhoan Duran that saw the go-ahead run at 2nd.

STUDS: CARLOS, NICK, BULLPEN

DUDS: NO DUDS TWONKS WONK