Game 145: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 6:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

The Twins were in a first-place tie just thirteen days ago, a remarkable fact when you consider that Minnesota’s descent out of contention has felt like it’s been brought to you by the latest in cutting-edge slow-motion technology.

Since a Sunday afternoon win at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’s been an unmitigated disaster, broken only by a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and a clutch win in the Bronx. But all the most important games, those played against the Cleveland Guardians, have ended in defeat — Minnesota routinely blew late leads all summer, resulting in Guardian victories that closed the gap on first place.

Now, with the Twins in a similar position, they’ve been unable to reverse the script.

Josh Winder and fellow rookie Konnor Pilkington will be delivering the baseballs for the nightcap.

Today's Lineups TWINS GUARDIANS Jose Miranda - 1B Steven Kwan - LF Carlos Correa - DH Amed Rosario - SS Gio Urshela - 3B Jose Ramirez - DH Gary Sanchez - C Josh Naylor - 1B Gilberto Celestino - CF Oscar Gonzalez - RF Nick Gordon - 2B Owen Miller - 2B Jermaine Palacios - SS Will Benson - CF Matt Wallner - RF Luke Maile - C Billy Hamilton - LF Tyler Freeman - 3B Josh Winder - RHP K. Pilkington - LHP

Go Twins...still, right?