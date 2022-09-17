 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 145: Twins at Guardians

Unfortunately, yes, we have to do this again.

By Brandon Brooks
First Pitch: 6:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

The Twins were in a first-place tie just thirteen days ago, a remarkable fact when you consider that Minnesota’s descent out of contention has felt like it’s been brought to you by the latest in cutting-edge slow-motion technology.

Since a Sunday afternoon win at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’s been an unmitigated disaster, broken only by a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and a clutch win in the Bronx. But all the most important games, those played against the Cleveland Guardians, have ended in defeat — Minnesota routinely blew late leads all summer, resulting in Guardian victories that closed the gap on first place.

Now, with the Twins in a similar position, they’ve been unable to reverse the script.

Josh Winder and fellow rookie Konnor Pilkington will be delivering the baseballs for the nightcap.

Today's Lineups

TWINS GUARDIANS
Jose Miranda - 1B Steven Kwan - LF
Carlos Correa - DH Amed Rosario - SS
Gio Urshela - 3B Jose Ramirez - DH
Gary Sanchez - C Josh Naylor - 1B
Gilberto Celestino - CF Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Nick Gordon - 2B Owen Miller - 2B
Jermaine Palacios - SS Will Benson - CF
Matt Wallner - RF Luke Maile - C
Billy Hamilton - LF Tyler Freeman - 3B
Josh Winder - RHP K. Pilkington - LHP

Go Twins...still, right?

