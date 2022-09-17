Game 145: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 6:10 pm CDT
TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN
The Twins were in a first-place tie just thirteen days ago, a remarkable fact when you consider that Minnesota’s descent out of contention has felt like it’s been brought to you by the latest in cutting-edge slow-motion technology.
Since a Sunday afternoon win at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’s been an unmitigated disaster, broken only by a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and a clutch win in the Bronx. But all the most important games, those played against the Cleveland Guardians, have ended in defeat — Minnesota routinely blew late leads all summer, resulting in Guardian victories that closed the gap on first place.
Now, with the Twins in a similar position, they’ve been unable to reverse the script.
Josh Winder and fellow rookie Konnor Pilkington will be delivering the baseballs for the nightcap.
Go Twins...still, right?
