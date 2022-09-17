Game 144: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 12:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

If you loved last night’s festivities, buckle up, because we have to do this twice today.

Locked in the most pivotal weekend set of the year, and possibly the last one that will matter if the results don’t turn in a hurry, Minnesota coughed up a 3-0 lead in the late innings and fell to five back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

Now, a day-night doubleheader will decide the direction of the season, as by the end of Saturday, the Twins will be in one of three positions: the same distance from the Guards, as few as three games back, or as many as seven behind.

A look at the current divisional picture:

In advance of the two-game day, the Twins made some roster moves; most notably, Matt Wallner has gotten the call from Triple-A St. Paul; he’s in the lineup batting seventh. Louis Varland has also been tabbed for the expanded roster; he gets the start in the first game. Corresponding moves are as follows:

The injury machine continues, and at an inopportune time of the season; Kepler would only have about a week-and-a-half worth of games left to play in, should he be reinstated as soon as possible.

Today's Lineups TWINS GUARDIANS Luis Arraez - DH Steven Kwan - LF Carlos Correa - SS Amed Rosario - SS Jose Miranda - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B Nick Gordon - 2B Josh Naylor - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Oscar Gonzalez - RF Jake Cave - LF Andres Gimenez - 2B Matt Wallner - RF Owen Miller - 1B Mark Contreras - CF Austin Hedges - C Sandy Leon - C Myles Straw - CF Louie Varland - RHP Shane Bieber - RHP

Whether those games will matter largely hinges on Minnesota’s performance today.

GO TWINS GO!