Twins 3, Guardians 0: Is this allowed?

The Twins had an absolutely deflating loss last night against Cleveland, and started the day seven games back of the Guardians. If you thought the Twins were just going to roll over and die for the rest of the season, they showed today that they’re still capable of winning ballgames. Behind an absolutely stellar start from Joe Ryan in which he nearly got through 8 innings on under 100 pitches, the Twins shut out Cleveland on defense and got some timely hitting as well. Minnesota would get on the board first thanks to a solo homer from Jake Cave in the second inning. The score would remain 1-0 Twins for almost the entire game, due to Cody Morris basically matching Joe Ryan through 6 innings. Then, with two outs in the 9th inning, Luis Arraez came through, driving in Gilberto Celestino and Mark Contreras and giving the Twins a 3-0 advantage. Jhoan Duran came in to shut the door, and the Twins moved back to .500 and cut the division lead to six games with 16 games to go. So you’re telling me there’s a chance…

STUDS

Joe Ryan: 7.2IP, 3H, 5K, 2BB, 0R

Jake Cave: 1-4, HR in second inning.

Luis Arraez: 2-5, 2 run single in 9th.

Carlos Correa: 3-5

Matt Wallner: 2-3

DUDS

NO DUDS TWINS WIN

Enjoy your Sunday evening, friends.