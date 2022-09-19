Game 147: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 12:10 PM Central Time

TV: MLB Network (out-of-market), Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, twinsbeisbol.com

Know Thine Enemy: Covering The Corner

The Twins close out their five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians with a Monday matinee.

It was just last week when the Twins swept the Royals and a strong weekend performance in Cleveland would have gotten Rocco Baldelli’s club right back into the thick of things in the AL Central. Alas, a pair of heartbreakers sandwiching an uninspiring Saturday afternoon performance pushed the Twins further into third place.

A win on Sunday has improved their playoff chances to a whopping 1.4%, according to ESPN, so perhaps escaping Cleveland with another win on Monday will increase those odds a bit more. Realistically, the Twins are toast, but the schedule the rest of the way isn’t exactly daunting: Kansas City, the Angels, the White Sox, Detroit, and the White Sox again.

Hey, if nothing else, perhaps the Twins can pass Chicago and finish in second place? It’s the little things.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the bump on Monday to face off against Cal Quantrill. Enjoy a rare Monday afternoon baseball game!