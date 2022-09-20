Game 148: Twins at Royals

First pitch: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Royals Review
Well, at least the Twins got some amount of meaningful September baseball this season. This also might be the last time the Twins will face Zack Greinke.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|ROYALS
|Luis Arraez - DH
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Jose Miranda - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Nick Gordon - 2B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Edward Olivares - RF
|Gilberto Celestino - CF
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Nate Eaton - 3B
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Zack Greinke - RHP
