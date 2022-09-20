 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 148: Twins at Royals

Yep, it is a baseball game.

By SooFoo Fan
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

First pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Well, at least the Twins got some amount of meaningful September baseball this season. This also might be the last time the Twins will face Zack Greinke.

Today's Lineups

TWINS ROYALS
Luis Arraez - DH MJ Melendez - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Bobby Witt - SS
Jose Miranda - 1B Salvador Perez - C
Nick Gordon - 2B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
Gio Urshela - 3B Michael Taylor - CF
Gary Sanchez - C Michael Massey - 2B
Jake Cave - LF Edward Olivares - RF
Gilberto Celestino - CF Hunter Dozier - 1B
Matt Wallner - RF Nate Eaton - 3B
Dylan Bundy - RHP Zack Greinke - RHP

