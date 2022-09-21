Game 149: Twins at Royals

First pitch: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Royals Review

Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Twins tonight for only the second time since getting traded back from the Injured List All-Star Twins to the dismal regular Twins. After going 5.0 1-hit innings in his first start back, Ober will be looking to continue building for next season with another strong start.

The only other thing of any note or meaning in this game will be Luis Arraez’s hunt for the batting title, after slipping behind likely AL MVP Aaron Judge with an 0-5 yesterday. Nevermind, Arraez is not in the lineup today against lefty Daniel Lynch.