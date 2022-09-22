Filed under: Game Recaps Royals 4, Twins 1: Dumpster fire continues And other incredible tales By Tawny Jarvi@TawnyFroggy Sep 22, 2022, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Royals 4, Twins 1: Dumpster fire continues Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images Twins lose again lol.Lmao. More From Twinkie Town Game 150: Twins at Royals Royals 5, Twins 2: Packing it In Game 149: Twins at Royals Royals 5, Twins 4: Early lead evaporates Game 148: Twins at Royals Guardian 11, Twins 4: That’ll about do it, folks Loading comments...
Loading comments...