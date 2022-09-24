Game 152: Angels at Twins

First Pitch: 6:10 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Baseball is a fascinating sport, which is why it stings a bit when your team isn’t involved in any of the fascinating moments.

The Twins will be sitting at home this year while everlasting memories of championships are made; while national attention falls upon the twelve teams submitting their bids for the Fall Classic. For as disappointing as last season was, this year has been disappointing for an entirely different set of reasons.

Last night, Albert Pujols went yard in consecutive at-bats, completing a statistically-improbable quest for 700 home runs. This weekend in the Bronx, outfielder Aaron Judge will be attempting to tie the American League single-season home run record, after which point he will try to see how high he can take it.

And the Twins?

Well, last night they lost a rather pedestrian game to the Angels, and this evening the two teams will square off once again, in a thrilling battle of sub-.500 records. Great stuff. Really easy to write about; the narratives are just so emergent you barely need to try.

I’m gonna be honest. There’s only so much I can say about Jermaine Palacios. With all due respect, the man has put up -0.9 bWAR in about fifty at-bats. Impressive, certainly, but like, come on.

Today's Lineups ANGELS TWINS Luis Rengifo - 2B Jose Miranda - DH Mike Trout - CF Carlos Correa - SS Shohei Ohtani - DH Luis Arraez - 1B Taylor Ward - RF Gio Urshela - 3B Mike Ford - 1B Gary Sanchez - C Matt Duffy - 3B Gilberto Celestino - CF Matt Thaiss - C Jake Cave - LF Mickey Moniak - LF Jermaine Palacios - 2B Livan Soto - SS Matt Wallner - RF Reid Detmers - LHP Joe Ryan - RHP

GO TWINS GO!