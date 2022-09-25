Game 153: Angels at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Weather: Mostly sunny, 68°
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: Treasure Island Baseball Network
Yesterday: Twins 8, Angels 4 — RECAP
Today the Twins will wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and have a chance to win this three-game set. Dylan Bundy will start for the home nine (ten?) against lefty José Suarez. As James would say, 2022 digits:
Starting Pitcher Matchup
|2022 Stats
|Suarez
|Bundy
|IP
|96.1
|131.2
|ERA
|4.11
|4.78
|FIP
|4.10
|4.59
|K%
|22.0%
|16.0%
|BB%
|7.7%
|4.7%
|CSW%
|27.1%
|27.1%
|fWAR
|1.3
|0.8
|Tempo - Empty (secs)
|22.4
|15.8
|Tempo - Runners On (secs)
|25.6
|22.4
The Angels will line up this way on Sunday:
Suarez Sunday!— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 25, 2022
@BallySportWest
@AngelsRadioKLAA#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/4KPXgJAkQ0
Minnesota counters as follows:
Rubber match on a sunny Sunday. ☀️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/yy9h260glu— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 25, 2022
Typically, with this type of starting pitching matchup and today’s weather, I would probably forecast a high-scoring affair. But, neither team is exactly running out a deep and threatening lineup. So, maybe this is one of those unstoppable-force meets immovable-object kind of standoffs. We’ll see! I hope you can join us in the comments! Go Twins!
