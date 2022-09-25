Game 153: Angels at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Weather: Mostly sunny, 68°

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Treasure Island Baseball Network

Yesterday: Twins 8, Angels 4 — RECAP

Today the Twins will wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and have a chance to win this three-game set. Dylan Bundy will start for the home nine (ten?) against lefty José Suarez. As James would say, 2022 digits:

Starting Pitcher Matchup 2022 Stats Suarez Bundy 2022 Stats Suarez Bundy IP 96.1 131.2 ERA 4.11 4.78 FIP 4.10 4.59 K% 22.0% 16.0% BB% 7.7% 4.7% CSW% 27.1% 27.1% fWAR 1.3 0.8 Tempo - Empty (secs) 22.4 15.8 Tempo - Runners On (secs) 25.6 22.4

The Angels will line up this way on Sunday:

Minnesota counters as follows:

Typically, with this type of starting pitching matchup and today’s weather, I would probably forecast a high-scoring affair. But, neither team is exactly running out a deep and threatening lineup. So, maybe this is one of those unstoppable-force meets immovable-object kind of standoffs. We’ll see! I hope you can join us in the comments! Go Twins!